Senior Spotlight: Angel Belmontes
Williams High School graduation and beyond
Angel Belmontes is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). He has lived and attended school in Williams his entire life.
In high school, Angel participated in football and basketball and played all four years.
Angel said Mr. Brownlee and Mr. Johnson were his favorite coaches that influenced him and his favorite teacher was Mrs. Mitkowski.
In his free time he is either spending time with his friends or managing basketball.
“This is my third year managing,” Angel said.
After graduating, Angel plans on attending the University of Arizona or Arizona State University. He would like to study architecture or accounting.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: