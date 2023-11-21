Senior Spotlight: Angel Belmontes

Angel Belmontes is a senior at Williams High School (WHS). He has lived and attended school in Williams his entire life.

In high school, Angel participated in football and basketball and played all four years.

Angel said Mr. Brownlee and Mr. Johnson were his favorite coaches that influenced him and his favorite teacher was Mrs. Mitkowski.

In his free time he is either spending time with his friends or managing basketball.

“This is my third year managing,” Angel said.

After graduating, Angel plans on attending the University of Arizona or Arizona State University. He would like to study architecture or accounting.