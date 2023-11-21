Grand Canyon Phantoms kick off season, facing losses against Rock Point

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon had its first basketball games against Rock Point Nov. 17. There were three games with the JV girls not being able to play because of a lack of players.

The Phantoms were not able to pull out a win in any of the three games with each game being lost by more than fifteen points.

The JV boys kicked off the first game, facing a 24-47 loss. The first quarter was close, but the Phantom offense wasn’t able to replicate the success they had in the first in either of the next three quarters and lost control of the game quickly.

The Varsity girls played shortly after and lost 36-52 in the closest game of the night. The first quarter was, again, closely contested, but the Lady Phantoms lost control in the second and weren’t able to get back into the game in the third and fourth. This was a tough loss, but a promising start to the season for the girl’s team as they were able to score relatively well and play tough defense throughout despite the score of the game.

The boy’s team suffered the worst loss of the night with a score of 15-49. Grand Canyon was never really in this game as they fell behind rather quickly midway through the first. The team played a decent defense, but the lack of presence inside created easy rebounds for the Cougars and baskets on the inside for most of the game.

The Phantoms offense wasn’t better as they could barely put up 15 points and couldn’t stop turning the ball over or get passes to the paint for easier points. Instead they forced passes and lost many points in transition and missed defensive rebounds.

The rest of Grand Canyon boys’ season is questionable, but if their offense can pick up and their defense can build off of what they have already done then this team could be promising.