Bowling Four Rollers League (Week 4 of 17)
Place WL
Split Heads 9 7
Balls of Fire 9 7
The Wobblers 8 8
Pin Pals 6 10
Turkeys—Kathy Tally, game two, Pete Jones,
John Vail +1, game three
Splits — Mike Hoblin (3-10 X 2), game two
Strike Pot — Mike Hoblin- Missed $39
High game, scratch — Split Heads (499)
High series, scratch —Split Heads (1418)
High game, handicap —Split Heads (706)
High series, handicap —Split Heads (2039)
Men’s high game, scratch — Pete Jones (202)
Men’s high series, scratch — Pete Jones (501)
Men’s high game, handicap — Pete Jones (225)
Men’s high series, handicap — Pete Jones (570)
Women’s high game, scratch — Clarinda Vail (136)
Women’s high series, scratch — Clarinda Vail (386)
Women’s high game, handicap — Leattea McCarthy (182)
Women’s high series, handicap — Leattea McCarthy (517)
