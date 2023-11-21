OFFERS
Bowling Four Rollers League (Week 4 of 17)

Originally Published: November 21, 2023 12:56 p.m.

Place WL

Split Heads 9 7

Balls of Fire 9 7

The Wobblers 8 8


Pin Pals 6 10

Turkeys—Kathy Tally, game two, Pete Jones,

John Vail +1, game three

Splits — Mike Hoblin (3-10 X 2), game two

Strike Pot — Mike Hoblin- Missed $39

High game, scratch — Split Heads (499)

High series, scratch —Split Heads (1418)

High game, handicap —Split Heads (706)

High series, handicap —Split Heads (2039)

Men’s high game, scratch — Pete Jones (202)

Men’s high series, scratch — Pete Jones (501)

Men’s high game, handicap — Pete Jones (225)

Men’s high series, handicap — Pete Jones (570)

Women’s high game, scratch — Clarinda Vail (136)

Women’s high series, scratch — Clarinda Vail (386)

Women’s high game, handicap — Leattea McCarthy (182)

Women’s high series, handicap — Leattea McCarthy (517)

