Around the Rim: week of Nov. 22

Bright Angel Bicycles changes to winter hours

From now until at least January, Bright Angel Bicycles will adjust their rental hours to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily weather permitting. The Café will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rim Trail detour near Bright Angel Lodge begins this week

Beginning Nov. 16, there will be a detour on the Rim Trail around the Bright Angel Lodge. As a reminder, only the first half-mile of Bright Angel Trail will be open beginning Dec. 1 through April of 2024. More information can be found on the park’s construction project webpage.

Grand Canyon Village residential holiday lights walk

Residents of Randy Thompson Circle and Bob Mahn Street are announcing the third annual Holiday Lights Walk. The event will occur Dec. 1 from 6-8 p.m. and will feature holiday lights, hot cocoa, and more. All residents are welcome.

Santa Breakfast and Holiday Market Dec. 9

Join Santa Dec. 9 from 8-11 a.m. at the Grand Canyon School cafeteria for a community breakfast. All proceeds will benefit the 8th grade class field trip to Washington D.C. A holiday vendor market will also be occurring simultaneously.

Community Blood Drive on Dec. 12

The Rec Center will again be hosting a community blood drive through Vitalant Dec. 12 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Appointments are suggested, and to schedule, individuals can visit the following website with blood drive code: “grandcyn.”



Substation construction on Havasupai Street nearing completion

Construction crews working on putting in the new underground power lines in the Havasupai Street/Barry Hance neighborhood expect to be finished working in the area by Thanksgiving (November 23).

Grand Canyon Railway winter schedule

The Grand Canyon Railway is also switching to a winter schedule, with the train leaving daily from Williams at 8:30 a.m. and arriving at the Train Depot in the park at 11:45 a.m.

Grand Canyon Clinic transitions to winter hours

North Country Healthcare (Grand Canyon Clinic) has transitioned into their winter hours. New hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Canyon Community Yoga

Canyon Community Yoga takes place Mondays at 6 p.m. and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Grand Canyon Rec Center in Grand Canyon Village. More information is available at canyoncommunityyoga.com.

Community Book Share

A community book share is offered for the Grand Canyon Village area on the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month. The event takes place at the Grand Canyon Rec Center in the Board Room at 6:30 p.m.

Grandview Tower Road closed

The Grandview Tower Road (aka the Forest Service 310 Rd. from State Route 64 leading south to Kaibab National Forest boundary) will be closed to public access beginning Oct. 30. This closure is necessary to begin long-overdue reconstruction to the roadbed and improve drainage prior to the winter season.

Due to the current state of the road and the reconstruction being performed, no vehicles will be allowed to access the Kaibab National Forest or the park via this section of roadway. Individuals who have valid hunting and wood gathering permits may continue to access the forest through the Town of Tusayan.

Tusayan seeks quotes for holiday lighting event

The Town of Tusayan is seeking formal quotes for food for the annual Dec. 7 Holiday Lighting Ceremony at the Sports Complex. They are looking for vendors to serve hot chocolate, cookies and soup for at least 250 people. Vendors are welcome to bid part or all of the order. Email Charlie Hendrix at tusayantownmanager@tusayan-az.gov for more information.

Grand Canyon and Tusayan community wellness meetings

Bi-monthly community wellness meetings occur the first and third Wednesday of every month from 2:30-3:30 p.m. The public is welcome to provide updates they’d like to share or ask questions or concerns regarding wellness and safety for the Grand Canyon community. Meeting Dial-in: 866-564-9784. Participant Passcode: 2065751

