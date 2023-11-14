Park makes changes to Transcanyon waterline construction closures

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The National Park Service has announced modified closures to support the Transcanyon Waterline construction project.

New closure areas include:

• Rim Trail in front of Bright Angel Lodge (a detour will go around the Lodge): Nov. 16, 2023-April 4, 2024

• Tonto Trail east of Horn Creek to the South Kaibab Trail junction near the Tip Off area: Dec. 1, 2023-April 14, 2024

The following closures remain unchanged:

• Plateau Point Trail from the Tonto Trail junction to Plateau Point: Oct. 12, 2023-March 14, 2025

• Bright Angel Trail approximately 1/2 mile from the Trailhead to Silver Bridge, including Havasupai Gardens Campground: Dec. 1, 2023-April 14, 2024

• Bright Angel Trail from Havasupai Gardens to Silver Bridge: Dec. 2, 2024-March 14, 2025

• Bright Angel Campground: Dec. 19, 2024-May 9, 2025

• Silver Bridge: Sept. 15-Dec. 31, 2025

The construction areas and schedule are subject to change and visitors are encouraged to check the park’s website for the current operational status. Intermittent trail delays of up to 30 minutes in the vicinity of construction work may occur as necessary throughout the project.



Visitors will be able to use an upper portion of the Bright Angel Trail from the Trailhead to nearly 1/2 mile down the trail during the Dec. 1, 2023-April 14, 2024 closure period. The South Kaibab Trail will remain open for all hikers during Bright Angel Trail closures. Due to some of the Bright Angel Trail closures, mule rides will be suspended Dec. 1, 2023-April 14, 2024.

No hikers or other trail users will be allowed to pass through closure areas under any circumstances. Trail users should pay attention to directions from park rangers, volunteers, construction flaggers, and signs placed along the trail.

Camping reservation dates during the expected closures for Havasupai Gardens and Bright Angel Campgrounds are unavailable to reserve on Rec.gov. Visitors can contact the Backcountry Information Center at e-mail us for more camping and hiking information. Commercial use authorization (CUA) permit holders can contact the permits office for questions related to their CUA permit.

The multi-year Transcanyon Waterline construction contract, funded from the Line Item Construction and the Grand Canyon Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act (FLREA) fee programs, was awarded March 14, 2023, to Stronghold Engineering, Inc. (SEI), of Perris, Calif. Since receiving the award, SEI has worked on support facilities at construction sites near Grand Canyon Village on the South Rim as well as conducted waterline surveys and completed other preparatory logistics to develop the sequencing and coordination needed for the large and complex project.

More information about the construction closures and the Transcanyon Waterline project are available on the Transcanyon Waterline project webpage.