Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot celebrate Native American Heritage Month
VERDE VALLEY, Ariz. — Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot national monuments are celebrating Native American Heritage Month with a robust calendar of events.
“The month of November serves as a significant time when we recognize Native American people, celebrate their rich and vibrant cultures, and recognize their many sacrifices, contributions, and achievements to the nation,” the National Park Service said in a statement. “In celebration, Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot national monuments will host weekly cultural demonstrations, performances, and presentations throughout November. Come help celebrate this wonderful occasion in your parks.”
All events are free with paid admission and will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit the parks’ websites and social media sites for event details. Event schedule by location is as follows:
Montezuma Castle National Monument
Nov 18 - Hopi Katsinas with Ryon Polequaptewa and LIVE Concert of Blessings and Prayers from Ryon Polequaptewa w/ Dancers at 2 p.m.
Nov. 19 - Hopi Textiles with Davis Maho Nov. 25 - Zuni Fetishes & Jewelry with Jimmy Yawakia and Duran Gasper
Nov. 26 - Tohono O’odham Pottery with Kathleen Vance
Tuzigoot National Monument
Nov. 18 - Hopi Textiles with Davis Maho
Nov. 19 - Hopi Katsinas with Ryon Polequaptewa
Nov. 25 - Tohono O’odham Pottery with Kathleen Vance
Nov. 26 - Zuni Fetishes & Jewelry with Jimmy Yawakia and Duran Gasper
“Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot National Monuments are grateful towards partner Western National Parks Association (WNPA) who are a critical asset to the mission of the National Park Service (NPS),” the parks said in a statement. “Without their contributions and aid, events such as these would not be possible.”
Montezuma Castle is located on Montezuma Castle Road in Camp Verde and Tuzigoot National Monuments is located in Cottonwood.
