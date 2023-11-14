Celebrating Native Americans on the rim

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park is celebrating Native American Heritage Month through November with events in the park.

On Nov. 16, the South Rim Visitor Center will be jam-packed with events in celebration of Native American Heritage Month.

Starting at 10 a.m. and running through the evening, there will be speakers, demonstrators and three groups of dancers. These include: Iva Honyestewa, Hopi basket weaver at 10 a.m., Lendrick Lomayestewa, history of the maize at 11 a.m., Richard Greymountain, San Juan Southern Paiute basketry at 2 p.m, Rocshelle Yazzie, Diné Asdzání Philosophy of Wellness at 3 p.m.

On Nov. 21, the Dupkia Hoyam Hopi Dancers will have a special performance.