Celebrating Native Americans on the rim
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park is celebrating Native American Heritage Month through November with events in the park.
On Nov. 16, the South Rim Visitor Center will be jam-packed with events in celebration of Native American Heritage Month.
Starting at 10 a.m. and running through the evening, there will be speakers, demonstrators and three groups of dancers. These include: Iva Honyestewa, Hopi basket weaver at 10 a.m., Lendrick Lomayestewa, history of the maize at 11 a.m., Richard Greymountain, San Juan Southern Paiute basketry at 2 p.m, Rocshelle Yazzie, Diné Asdzání Philosophy of Wellness at 3 p.m.
On Nov. 21, the Dupkia Hoyam Hopi Dancers will have a special performance.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: