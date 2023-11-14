OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Celebrating Native Americans on the rim

Dishchii’ Bikoh’ Apache Group from Cibecue, Arizona, demonstrates the Apache Crown Dance on the South Rim. Throughout the month of November Grand Canyon National Park pays tribute to the many accomplishments, contributions and sacrifices of the Indigenous peoples of North America. (Photos/Erin Whittaker)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: November 14, 2023 3:28 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park is celebrating Native American Heritage Month through November with events in the park.

On Nov. 16, the South Rim Visitor Center will be jam-packed with events in celebration of Native American Heritage Month.

Starting at 10 a.m. and running through the evening, there will be speakers, demonstrators and three groups of dancers. These include: Iva Honyestewa, Hopi basket weaver at 10 a.m., Lendrick Lomayestewa, history of the maize at 11 a.m., Richard Greymountain, San Juan Southern Paiute basketry at 2 p.m, Rocshelle Yazzie, Diné Asdzání Philosophy of Wellness at 3 p.m.

On Nov. 21, the Dupkia Hoyam Hopi Dancers will have a special performance.

