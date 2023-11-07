OFFERS
Vikings volleyball ends season at state quarterfinals

Kyleigh Amos plays in early season games. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/WGCN)

Kyleigh Amos plays in early season games. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/WGCN)

By Marilyn R. Sheldon Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: November 7, 2023 11:21 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. —The 2023 volleyball season has ended for the Williams Lady Vikes volleyball team after their season came to a close in the quarterfinals of the 1A State tournament.

Despite the loss, the young team completed a successful season. With only one senior, Kai Mortensen, and two juniors, Kyleigh Amos and Miranda Chaney, the team was a competitive force.

The Vikings compiled an 8-2 1A Canyon North Region record and a 15-3 overall record through the season. They were rated No. 2 in the region and fifth in the state rankings heading into the 2023 1A State Championship tournament.

The Vikings hosted the Duncan Wildkats in the first round of the single elimination tournament Oct. 31. The Vikings defeated the Wildkats in straight sets, 25-15, 25-13, and 25-8.

After the win they headed to Scottsdale Nov. 3 to face the No. 4 Mogollon Mustangs. Playing at Coronado High School the Vikings were outmatched by the Mustangs, losing 4-1 (22-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22).

Several Vikings players were noted for their play this season.

Kai Mortensen plays in early season games. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/WGCN)

Mortensen led the team in digs, with 446 on the season. Freshman Laynie Johnson was right behind with 410, and Amos tallied 354 on the season.

Sophomore setter Adilene Martinez compiled 877 assists, mostly to her top three hitters. Mortensen had 523 kills on the season, Amos, tallied 261 and Chaney followed with 128.

For receptions, Amos led with 394, followed by Mortensen with 359 and Johnson with 256.

