Obituary: Theodore "Ted" Hanson

Originally Published: November 1, 2023 12:24 p.m.

Theodore "Ted" Hanson 86, passed away on Oct. 24, 2023 at his home in Ash Fork, Arizona. He was born Dec. 20, 1936 to Ted and Alta Hanson in Los Angeles, California. He retired from Santa Fe Railroad in March 1990. An avid outdoorsman, he loved spending time with his family hunting and fishing. He was always happy to pass along his knowledge of the outdoors and was quite gifted at bow making and gunsmithing. Ted is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sharon, four children; Wade (Angela) of Cortez, Colorado, Lynn (Tony) of Murrieta, California, Jim (Rebecca) of Winslow, Arizona, Tina (Brad) of Page, Arizona; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; his brother and sister-in-law, Pete and Sheila Daniels and numerous nieces and nephews whom he enjoyed spending time with. Private services are being held and a memorial service will be held at a later date in Winslow.

