WPD Badges and Bobbers registration to close June 1

The Williams Police Department is hosting a free fishing day at Buckskinner Park. (Stock photo)

The Williams Police Department is hosting a free fishing day at Buckskinner Park. (Stock photo)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: May 30, 2023 9 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Police Department is reminding residents that the deadline to register for the second annual Badges and Bobbers free fishing event is June 1. The event is for youth age 0-17. Interested participants should sign up to secure their spot and ensure they receive a fishing pole, fishing license and lunch.

To register for the event, individuals can go to williamspd.aidaform.com/badges-and-bobbers.

The free fishing event will take place at Buckskinner Park, June 10 from 7 a.m.-12 p.m. A burger burn consisting of hamburgers, hotdogs and a drink for participating youth will be available for free from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Raffles will be held at the end of the event.

The department will purchase fishing licenses for participants ages 10-17 that don’t currently have a 2023 fishing license. Licenses will be purchased and mailed to participants after the event.

The department is asking community members and businesses for donations of fishing poles, food, drinks monetary donations, donations for raffles, etc. Donations may be dropped off at the Williams Police Department located at 501 W Route 66 in Williams.

For more information, contact (928) 635-4461 or email at wpdinfo@williamsaz.gov.

