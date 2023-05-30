Celebration of Life: Community comes together in honor of Grand Canyon School’s Joe Lee

Grand Canyon School dedicated its gymnasium to long-time custodian and bus driver Joe Lee May 27.

The family and Friends of Joe E. Lee celebrated his life in the Grand Canyon Village and gave the family a plaque at the gymnasium.

Lee worked for Grand Canyon Schools for more than 30 years as a custodian, in maintenance, and as a bus driver. Lee was described by his loved ones as a dedicated family man with an incredible work ethic.

The students and staff remember his workdays began in the early morning hours as the sky was still dark and ended long after the sun disappeared.

When he would clean and buff the gymnasium floor it looked like glass, and no one was allowed to walk on it for a few days.

Lee was very proud that in all the years driving millions of miles to and from school, sporting events across the state, and occasional field trips, he had an accident-free career.

In 1984 during a graduation ceremony, Lee was recognized for 26 years of service to the school, by the late Sen. John McCain.

Lee moved his wife Fidencia "Fidie" and kids to Grand Canyon Village in the late 1950s and raised 10 children before retiring in 1991. Joe had three sons Edmund, Leroy and Charles Lee from his first marraige.

Joe and Fidie lived in Chino Valley until his passing on April 29, 2020.

The day was celebrated with a Catholic Mass at El Christo Rey Church, a Memorial Service at The Shrine of the Ages, immediately followed by a presentation of military honors at the cemetery.

The celebration continued at The Grand Canyon High School gymnasium for the dedication, lunch was served immediately after.

The famiy would like to thank Father Rafael from El Christo Rey and Deacon Manuel Trujillo from Layton, Utah, and Grace Lilly and Mary Zylo from the National Park Service, Ben Gomez from the Grand Canyon American Legion and also the Williams American Legion, Matt Yost, Lori Rommel and the maintenance staff from The Grand Canyon School, Seven Mile Lodge, and a special thanks to John and Clarinda Vail and Red Feather Lodge for the kindness shown the family.