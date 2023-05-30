Ash Fork High School wraps up 2022-2023 softball and baseball seasons

ASH FORK Ariz. — The Lady Spartans capped off their season with a 19-4 loss to Bagdad in 1A state tournament softball action April 28. They were ranked fifth in the 1A North Region heading into their first state match up. Bagdad was slated first in the 1A West Region, and second in 1A state standings.

The Ash Fork girls softball team had posted two strong wins in their last home double header. On April 25, they soundly defeated the Salome Frogs, 22-12, and 24-1.

The Ash Fork High School baseball team wound up its season recently. The Spartans finished second in the 1A North Region with a 4-2 regional record, and a 7-13 overall record.

Their last double header was at home against Salome on April 25. The visiting team handily won both games, 17-0. and 6-16.

The Spartans did advance to the 1A state tournament, and played the Hayden Lobos in a road game April 29. The Lobos blanked the Spartans 23-0, ending the Ash Fork season.

Domitilo Ayala was an offensive and defensive standout for the Spartans. He was sixth in the 1A North Region batting statistics with a .591 batting average and a .660 on base average. Ayala had 24 RBIs, and scored 22 runs. Defensively, he was the premier pitcher for the Spartans.