Around the Rim: Week of May 31

Tusayan tutoring and story time

Tutoring and story/activity time resumes June 9 at Tusayan Town Hall. Library services include: Free Notary Services, free library cards, research, GED assistance, and computer access. Read the Williams-Grand Canyon News for free.

Tusayan Town Council

The Tusayan Town Council will next meet June 27 because of scheduled maintenance at the Tusayan Airport.

Tusayan Mobile Clinic

The mobile medical clinic will be in Tusayan June 6 stationed in front of Tusayan Fire Department. All are welcome to attend regardless of ability to pay.

Fourth of July festival

Table reservation and parade forms are now available for Tusayan’s Fourth of July fest. The forms can be found at https://tusayan-az.gov/july4th/.

Tusayan Summer Youth Program

The Town is pleased to announce the second annual free Summer Youth Program. This year participants will have additional field trips and presenters from NAU and the Forest Service. Visit Tusayan Town Hall for sign-ups.

Community Awareness Meeting

The next Community Awareness meeting will be held May 30 at Tusayan Town Hall.

Grand Canyon Visitor Center closed Wednesdays and Thursdays

The Grand Canyon Visitor Center will remain closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays until further notice. Restrooms are still available adjacent to the Visitor Center and the Grand Canyon Conservancy bookstore and gift shop will remain open seven days a week.

