APS partners with Firehouse Subs foundation in donating lifesaving equipment to Tusayan Fire
TUSAYAN, Ariz. — The Tusayan Fire District recently received new life-saving equipment to help those suffering from cardiac arrest or a heart attack.
Thanks to a grant from Arizona Public Service (APS) and the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, the Tusayan Fire District bought a Lucas Automatic Chest Compression System, which saves individuals experiencing sudden cardiac arrest or a heart attack. The equipment delivers nonstop consistent chest compressions when a patient is being transported to a nearby hospital.
Sudden cardiac arrest is among the leading causes of death in the United States. According to the American Heart Association, out-of-hospital cardiac arrest claims the lives of nearly 350,000 people in the United States each year.
“We have a long history of supporting the work of Arizona’s first responders,” said Mikenzie Lindsey, APS Community Impact Specialist. “A lot of times, smaller agencies don’t have the funds necessary to buy important equipment and we are happy to help fill that gap.”
Last month, Tusayan Fire District’s Firefighters, Kate Johnson and Sira Ponce were recognized on field at a Phoenix Rising Soccer game.
This game was solely to recognize and honor community superheroes, like Johnson and Ponce, APS said.
APS partners with Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to provide equipment to first responders and schools across Arizona. To learn more about the grant, visit grants.firehousesubs.com.
Law enforcement, EMS, public safety organizations, nonprofits and schools can apply for life-saving equipment.
