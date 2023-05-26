OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Sun, May 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Firefighters aware, responding to small wildfire south of Garland Prairie

(Map/Coconino National Forest)

(Map/Coconino National Forest)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: May 26, 2023 12:20 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Firefighters with the Flagstaff Ranger District of Coconino National Forest have responded to a one-acre wildfire about 16 miles west of Flagstaff and south of Garland Prairie.

The Volunteer Fire is a lightning-caused wildfire reported on May 23, burning near Volunteer Canyon in the burn footprint of the 2021 Rafael Fire. Firefighters have confined the fire and are assessing to see if it is ideal for managing to allow the fire to fulfill its natural role and consume debris across the forest floor in a safe manner.

There are no structures threatened by the fire, and light to moderate smoke will be visible to those in Sycamore Canyon and the Garland Prairie area. Allowing the fire to move across the landscape and consume forest fuels will help restore the forest to healthier conditions and minimize the risk of severe wildfires in that area.

These types of fires do not have a planned end date, but fire personnel follow a specific process called Wildland Fire Decision Support System that helps guide and document wildfire decisions, as well as provides the information needed for decision makers to develop effective strategies and tactics in working with a wildfire.

There are currently no road or trail closures in effect, but visitors are asked to avoid the fire area.

Updates of all notable fire activity and smoke impacts will be provided via Coconino National Forest’s social media sites, to include the Forest’s Twitter and Facebook sites.

photo

(Map/Coconino National Forest)

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State