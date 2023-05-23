Williams Police Department receives GOHS grant for software
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Police Department in conjunction with the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, (GOHS), are announcing the Award of a Traffic and Criminal Software (TraCS) grant in the amount of $42.292.81. TraCS is a statewide program used for electronic traffic citations, developing traffic crash reports and other reports/forms.
The Williams Police Department has thanked the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, (GOHS) for the award of the grant. The grant funding will allow the Williams Police Department to begin the replacement of their patrol mobile desktop units, printers and scanners.
Information provided by Williams Police Department.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Obituary: Robert “Bob” Ian Baker
- Kaibab Forest seeks public comments on proposed pozzolan exploration
- Williams at sewer capacity; city council to implement building moratorium
- Senators Kelly, Lummis introduce bipartisan bill to remove regulatory obstacles for wildland fire aviation
- Obituary: Carl Bowdon
- Newly-discovered Triassic amphibian is the oldest of its kind in Arizona, world
- Fritsinger leaves behind a legacy of helping Williams residents
- Obituary: Cassandra A. Fields (Cassie)
- Final Whistle: Phillip Echeverria calls it a career at Williams High School
- Obituary: Eddie Sandoval
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: