Williams Police Department receives GOHS grant for software

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Police Department in conjunction with the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, (GOHS), are announcing the Award of a Traffic and Criminal Software (TraCS) grant in the amount of $42.292.81. TraCS is a statewide program used for electronic traffic citations, developing traffic crash reports and other reports/forms.

The Williams Police Department has thanked the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, (GOHS) for the award of the grant. The grant funding will allow the Williams Police Department to begin the replacement of their patrol mobile desktop units, printers and scanners.

Information provided by Williams Police Department.