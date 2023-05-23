Obituary: Arend Mathijssen Jr.
Arend Mathijssen Jr. took up residence in his forever home, Heaven, on Saturday May 13, 2023, at the age of 87. Arend had a great love for his family and worked hard his entire life. He loved to go fishing at Kaibab Lake (“his lake”), camping and gardening. Giant sunflowers were his specialty. Arend was born in Arnhem, Netherlands and sailed to the United States in 1959.
Arend is survived by his wife, Norma Kay Mathijssen and his children, Maggie Andrews (Randy), Dorothy Alvarez (Bobby), Linda Mathijssen, Arend Mathijssen III and Ginger Dunham (Kevin), many grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Arend is preceded in death by his son Erik Mathijssen, his parents (Doortje and Arend Mathijssen) and his sisters and brothers Marinus Jacobus (Rien), Dorothea Everdina Maria (Eve) Van Putten, Doortje Johanna (Dorothy) Boschma, Jacob Jacobus (Jaapi) and Willem Leonard (Lanny).
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for summer, 2023. Dad would love to be remembered with funny, strange, or silly stories that celebrate what was good and blessed in his life. We love and we will miss you until the day we see you again in heaven. See you in a minute dad!
