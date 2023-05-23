OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Fri, May 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Maine Consolidated School announces April SOMs

Ella and Colton are Maine Consolidated School’s students of the month. (Photo/Maine Consolidated)

Ella and Colton are Maine Consolidated School’s students of the month. (Photo/Maine Consolidated)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: May 23, 2023 9:41 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Maine Consolidated School recently announced the April Students of the Month (SOM). Students are nominated by their teachers.

Colton is a caring, responsible and trustworthy young man. He is always ready to learn and helpful to his classmates. His teachers can count on him to always do his best.

Ella is the most positive, uplifting and enthusiastic girl around. She brings such joy and good energy to everyone. Ella doesn’t give up when she is improving on a volleyball skill, and she maintains her positivity and kindness if things don’t go as planned on the court.

Information provided by Maine Consolidated School.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State