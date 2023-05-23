Maine Consolidated School announces April SOMs

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Maine Consolidated School recently announced the April Students of the Month (SOM). Students are nominated by their teachers.

Colton is a caring, responsible and trustworthy young man. He is always ready to learn and helpful to his classmates. His teachers can count on him to always do his best.

Ella is the most positive, uplifting and enthusiastic girl around. She brings such joy and good energy to everyone. Ella doesn’t give up when she is improving on a volleyball skill, and she maintains her positivity and kindness if things don’t go as planned on the court.

Information provided by Maine Consolidated School.