Community Calendar: Week of May 24
Craft Show June 3
Williams Senior Center is hosting a craft fair at The Shed, 310 Railroad Avenue on June 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Military Officers Association of America Picnic June 3
The local Grand Canyon Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will hold its annual picnic on June 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Maricopa Ramada, Ft. Tuthill, Flagstaff.
The cost is free for all members and their guests. RSVP to Col.(Ret) Tom Waddell at email tucnav@gmail.com. Prospective members and their guests are also invited.
Volunteers needed for Historic Route 66 Car Show
Volunteers are needed for the 8th Annual Williams Historic Route 66 Car Show on June 9-10. Anyone interested in volunteering please send a message to williamshistoricroute66carshow@gmail.com
Pin up girls and greasers needed for car show
The Williams Historic Route 66 Car Show would like to invite females and males from Williams to get involved with the show this year. They are looking for local women and men 16 year of age and older. Performers dress in costume as a pin up girl or a greaser from the 50's and 60's.Volunteers will mingle with the crowd and take pictures with the car buffs that have entered the show. There is no competition just a lot of fun during the car show on June 9-10. If interested emait williamshistoricroute66carshow@gmail.com. A meeting and signed waiver of liability are required.
Little League volunteers still needed
Williams Little League is looking for scorekeepers and people to work the cookshack at baseball and softball games. Email williamslittleleague@gmail.com if you are willing to help.
St. John's yard sale May 26-29
St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church will be holding a three-day rummage sale on Memorial Day Weekend. The event will be May 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 27 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, and oMay 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations of clean and gently used items will be accepted beginning May 14. If the church is closed, donations may be left by the double red doors of Walker Hall. For questions about the rummage sale, email info@stjohnswilliamsaz.org.
Mustang River Grill Grand Opening May 27
The Mustang River Grill in Parks is hosting their grand opening on May 27 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 13448 E Old Rte 66.
Badges and Bobbers fishing event June 10
Williams Police Department is hosting a free fishing day at Buckskinner Park, June 10 from 7 a.m.-12 p.m. This free fishing day is for youth ages 0-17. Each child that participates will receive a free fishing pole.
The department will purchase fishing licenses for participants ages 10-17 that don’t currently have a 2023 fishing license. Licenses will be purchased and mailed to participants after the event.
A burger burn consisting of hamburgers, hotdogs and a drink for participating youth will be available for free from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Raffles will be held at the end of the event.
Constitutional Conservatives of Arizona Meetings
The Constitutional Conservatives of Arizona meet the first Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at Miss Kitty's located at 642 E Rte 66
Al-Anon Thursdays
Held every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at 202 W Grant Ave in Williams. For more information, call Shelly at (928) 853-7706.
Life After Loss support group
The grief support group meets every Monday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. except holidays at the Community United Methodist Church located at 127 W. Sherman Ave. For more information, call (928) 380-5333.
Happy, Joyous and Free Group
The Alcoholics Anonymous Group meets every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 6 p.m. at The Family Harvest Church located at 220 S. 7th Street. All are welcome to attend.
Williams City Council meetings
The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.
To contribute to the community calendar, email editorial@williamsnews.com
