City of Williams to honor Williams Vikings state champion softball team May 25 with parade, proclamation

WILLIAMS, Arizona — The city of Williams will be honoring the Williams Vikings softball state champions this week.

The city is hosting a celebratory parade May 25 at 1 p.m. The team will be accompanied by the Williams Police Department and the Williams Fire Department as they make their way through downtown Williams. The public is invited to show up and celebrate the girls’ hard-fought win.

The following day, the team will attend the Williams City Council meeting where Mayor Don Dent will read a proclamation stating that May 25 will be declared Williams Vikings Softball Day.

The Lady Viking won the 1A State Championships by defeating Valley Union, St. David, Mogollon and Joseph City to claim the title. The girls went - undefeated with a 15-0 record.

The team also received the 1A Conference Sportsmanship award.