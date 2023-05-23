City of Williams to honor Williams Vikings state champion softball team May 25 with parade, proclamation
WILLIAMS, Arizona — The city of Williams will be honoring the Williams Vikings softball state champions this week.
The city is hosting a celebratory parade May 25 at 1 p.m. The team will be accompanied by the Williams Police Department and the Williams Fire Department as they make their way through downtown Williams. The public is invited to show up and celebrate the girls’ hard-fought win.
The following day, the team will attend the Williams City Council meeting where Mayor Don Dent will read a proclamation stating that May 25 will be declared Williams Vikings Softball Day.
The Lady Viking won the 1A State Championships by defeating Valley Union, St. David, Mogollon and Joseph City to claim the title. The girls went - undefeated with a 15-0 record.
The team also received the 1A Conference Sportsmanship award.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Obituary: Robert “Bob” Ian Baker
- Kaibab Forest seeks public comments on proposed pozzolan exploration
- Williams at sewer capacity; city council to implement building moratorium
- Senators Kelly, Lummis introduce bipartisan bill to remove regulatory obstacles for wildland fire aviation
- Obituary: Carl Bowdon
- Newly-discovered Triassic amphibian is the oldest of its kind in Arizona, world
- Fritsinger leaves behind a legacy of helping Williams residents
- Obituary: Cassandra A. Fields (Cassie)
- Final Whistle: Phillip Echeverria calls it a career at Williams High School
- Obituary: Eddie Sandoval
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: