WUSD to provide summer meals
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — As part of its efforts to ensure kids have access to healthy meals during the summer months, WUSD2 has announced its summer meals site will be serving kids and teens.
Beginning June 5, all children 18 and under can receive meals free of charge, no registration needed until June 29.
Williams Elementary-Middle School cafeteria will offer breakfast from 7:30 - 8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.
For kids who rely on school meals, summer can be the hungriest time of year, and hunger has short- and long-term consequences for a child’s health, education and well-being. Making sure kids and teens have access to nutritious summer meals is especially important this summer.
The Summer Meals program is funded by the USDA and run by school districts and local organizations, and sites can be found throughout the community. We’re always happy to see you at WEMS, but there may be more convenient locations closer to you. Families can text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 304-304 and type in a zip code to find nearby summer meals sites, along with operating days and times. No application, registration or proof of residency or citizenship is required at sites.
Information provided by WUSD.
