OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Wed, May 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

WUSD to provide summer meals

Beginning June 5, all children 18 and under can receive meals free of charge, no registration needed until June 29. (Stock photo)

Beginning June 5, all children 18 and under can receive meals free of charge, no registration needed until June 29. (Stock photo)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: May 16, 2023 12:05 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — As part of its efforts to ensure kids have access to healthy meals during the summer months, WUSD2 has announced its summer meals site will be serving kids and teens.

Beginning June 5, all children 18 and under can receive meals free of charge, no registration needed until June 29.

Williams Elementary-Middle School cafeteria will offer breakfast from 7:30 - 8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.

For kids who rely on school meals, summer can be the hungriest time of year, and hunger has short- and long-term consequences for a child’s health, education and well-being. Making sure kids and teens have access to nutritious summer meals is especially important this summer.

The Summer Meals program is funded by the USDA and run by school districts and local organizations, and sites can be found throughout the community. We’re always happy to see you at WEMS, but there may be more convenient locations closer to you. Families can text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 304-304 and type in a zip code to find nearby summer meals sites, along with operating days and times. No application, registration or proof of residency or citizenship is required at sites.

Information provided by WUSD.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State