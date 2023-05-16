Winslow High School announces valedictorian, salutatorian
Bryan Conner Larsen and Susana Lizbeth Sanchez-Rosales are respectively Winslow High School's 2023 valedictorian and salutatorian. "These are two of the highest academic achievements a high school student can attain and it
is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and passion for learning. These students have excelled in their studies,
demonstrated leadership skills, and contributed to their community both inside and outside of the classroom," the
school said in a social media post. (Photo/WHS)
