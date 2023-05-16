OFFERS
Winslow High School announces valedictorian, salutatorian

Bryan Conner Larsen and Susana Lizbeth Sanchez-Rosales are respectively Winslow High School's 2023 valedictorian and salutatorian. "These are two of the highest academic achievements a high school student can attain and it is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and passion for learning. These students have excelled in their studies, demonstrated leadership skills, and contributed to their community both inside and outside of the classroom," the school said in a social media post. (Photo/WHS)

Originally Published: May 16, 2023 2:25 p.m.

Originally Published: May 16, 2023 2:25 p.m.

