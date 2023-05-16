WHS to offer wrestling program next year

WILLIAMS, Arizona — Williams High School will be adding wrestling to its athletic schedules for the 2023-2024 school year after the Williams Unified School District Governing Board approved the addition of the sport at its April 20 meeting.

According to WUSD Superintendent Eric Evans, the idea stemmed from several people in the community who have coaching and wrestling experience.

“Our athletic director and a couple parents said “What would it take to get one?” Evans said.

Evans said the board was pleased to offer wrestling as an alternative to basketball; both are winter sports.

“There (are) so many kids coming out for basketball,” he said. “And, we just hate to make cuts, so we’re hopeful that by offering another program, it’ll kind of take some of the pressure off of all of the basketball numbers and maybe find a better passion for kids who maybe play football in the fall, but aren’t really basketball players and would rather wrestle than play basketball.”

Evans said that districts typically introduce a new sport at the middle school level, but with the momentum the community has for the program he wanted to get a high school program started now.

“The board approved a wrestling program at the high school,” he said. “So we’re going to do it a little bit backward, usually you start in the middle school and feed up, but we’re going to jump in and do it at the high school.”

Evans said the district is pleased to bring the program to WUSD.

“We’re gonna see kind of what develops of it there, but we’re excited to bring the wrestling program here,” he said. “It’s one more thing for kids to be engaged with and stay productive with after school. I always like to see more things being offered. It’s about trying to find ways to present student opportunities. I hope it goes well.”

With the demand of the gym during basketball season, Evans is hoping to form a partnership with the city to use other facilities such as The Shed.

“We’ll also be working on the funding for the headgear, singlets, uniforms, and coaching,” he said.

Evans said there will be more information about the program when students return in the fall.