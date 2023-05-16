OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Wed, May 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Vikings baseball ends season at state semifinals; Ethan Johnson is Coach of the Year
Vikings fall to Bagdad 4-3 in close game at 1A State semifinals in Tempe; St. David takes 1A title, 13-3

After a winning season, the Vikings fell just short of the championship game, falling 4-3 to Bagdad May 12. (Photo/Trina Seigfried)

After a winning season, the Vikings fell just short of the championship game, falling 4-3 to Bagdad May 12. (Photo/Trina Seigfried)

Marilyn R. Sheldon, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: May 16, 2023 11:47 a.m.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings baseball team’s stellar season was stopped short at the 1A State semifinals where the team faced Bagdad and came up short.

“It was a tough way to end the season,” Williams High School Coach Ethan Johnson said after his team’s 4-3 loss to Bagdad in Tempe May 12. “We ran into the error bug late, and just mishandled the ball. We’re scrappy, and have a lot of grit and determination.”

The Vikings amassed four errors in the game. The first came in the first inning, when Bagdad scored on an inside the park home run. In the fourth inning, the error bug bit again in the form of three outfield errors, which enabled Bagdad to score three runs and take a 4-0 lead.

Williams finally scored in the fifth inning and added single runs in the last two innings for the final score of 4-3.

Freshman Mario Pedraza started on the mound and pitched the first five innings. He faced 29 batters, struck out six, had no earned runs and allowed nine hits. Tyler Jensen came on in relief for the final two innings. He held Bagdad to no hits, and no walks.

“We’ll be back,” Johnson said. “We have a very talented junior class to build on next year. We’ll also have three returning freshman, and will be playing ball this summer.”

The awards from the 1A North Region have been announced. Johnson was named Coach of the Year for the 1A North Region. Tyler Jensen received Offensive Player of the Year and Danny Siegfried was selected as Defensive Player of the Year.

Other team members named to the first team included JP Echeveria, Raymond Gonzalez, Kevin Nunez, Mario Pedraza, Jace Maebe and Romenn Pacheco.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State