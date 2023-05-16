Vikings baseball ends season at state semifinals; Ethan Johnson is Coach of the Year
Vikings fall to Bagdad 4-3 in close game at 1A State semifinals in Tempe; St. David takes 1A title, 13-3
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings baseball team’s stellar season was stopped short at the 1A State semifinals where the team faced Bagdad and came up short.
“It was a tough way to end the season,” Williams High School Coach Ethan Johnson said after his team’s 4-3 loss to Bagdad in Tempe May 12. “We ran into the error bug late, and just mishandled the ball. We’re scrappy, and have a lot of grit and determination.”
The Vikings amassed four errors in the game. The first came in the first inning, when Bagdad scored on an inside the park home run. In the fourth inning, the error bug bit again in the form of three outfield errors, which enabled Bagdad to score three runs and take a 4-0 lead.
Williams finally scored in the fifth inning and added single runs in the last two innings for the final score of 4-3.
Freshman Mario Pedraza started on the mound and pitched the first five innings. He faced 29 batters, struck out six, had no earned runs and allowed nine hits. Tyler Jensen came on in relief for the final two innings. He held Bagdad to no hits, and no walks.
“We’ll be back,” Johnson said. “We have a very talented junior class to build on next year. We’ll also have three returning freshman, and will be playing ball this summer.”
The awards from the 1A North Region have been announced. Johnson was named Coach of the Year for the 1A North Region. Tyler Jensen received Offensive Player of the Year and Danny Siegfried was selected as Defensive Player of the Year.
Other team members named to the first team included JP Echeveria, Raymond Gonzalez, Kevin Nunez, Mario Pedraza, Jace Maebe and Romenn Pacheco.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Obituary: Robert “Bob” Ian Baker
- Kaibab Forest seeks public comments on proposed pozzolan exploration
- Two die in shooting in Ash Fork April 7
- Fritsinger leaves behind a legacy of helping Williams residents
- Obituary: Carl Bowdon
- Obregon City Tacos now serving locals, visitors in downtown Williams
- Obituary: Cassandra A. Fields (Cassie)
- Final Whistle: Phillip Echeverria calls it a career at Williams High School
- Newly-discovered Triassic amphibian is the oldest of its kind in Arizona, world
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: