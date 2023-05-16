Talent takes center stage at Variety show
Originally Published: May 16, 2023 11:43 a.m.
Photo Gallery
Talent takes center stage at Variety show
Some of Williams' top performers took to the stage for the Community Variety Show & Dinner at the Sultana Theater April 29. Proceeds from the show benefitted the Williams Lions and Kiwanis Clubs. (Photos/Kerry-Lynn Moede)
Most Read
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Obituary: Robert “Bob” Ian Baker
- Kaibab Forest seeks public comments on proposed pozzolan exploration
- Two die in shooting in Ash Fork April 7
- Fritsinger leaves behind a legacy of helping Williams residents
- Obituary: Carl Bowdon
- Obregon City Tacos now serving locals, visitors in downtown Williams
- Obituary: Cassandra A. Fields (Cassie)
- Final Whistle: Phillip Echeverria calls it a career at Williams High School
- Newly-discovered Triassic amphibian is the oldest of its kind in Arizona, world
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: