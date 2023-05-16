OFFERS
Senior spotlight: KJ Johnson

Originally Published: May 16, 2023 11:54 a.m.

KJ Johnson is a senior at Williams High School. He came to high school in Williams his sophomore year. He has attended various different schools in different states including Utah, Colorado, New York and California.

In high school, KJ participated in soccer, basketball, baseball and football. KJ was also the president of the senior-freshmen program. He was also involved in welding and auto.

KJ’s favorite class in high school was auto.

“I liked the type of environment that it was,” KJ said.

KJ’s favorite teacher at WHS was Mr. Johnson.

I’ve experienced many, many different teachers. Out of my entire schooling experience, he is the favorite person that I’ve met this entire time,” KJ said. “He’s just real with you.”

KJ’s favorite part of high school is knowing he’s going to graduate.

“I didn’t think I’d make it to graduation, let alone finish with good grades,” KJ said. “It’s something I can hold under my belt and say, ‘I conquered that challenge.’”

In his downtime, KJ likes spending time with his girlfriend, going fishing and hiking and going to car shows.

Outside of school, KJ works at The Quality Inn.

After graduation, KJ will attend a trade school in Bellemont where he’ll learn about welding inspecting.

