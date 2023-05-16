Senior spotlight: Mario Salazar

Mario Salazar is a senior at Williams High School. He has attended school in Williams his entire life.

In high school, Mario participated in baseball and basketball. He was also involved in hotel restaurant management, FCCLA and auto.

Mario’s favorite class in high school was hotel restaurant management.

“I like making food. We made steak and asparagus, that was my favorite,” Mario said.

Mario’s favorite teacher at WHS is Mrs. Moreno.

“She’s nice and she helps us with a lot of stuff,” Mario said.

Mario’s favorite high school memory are the sports trips with his friends.

“I liked bonding with my friends on the basketball and baseball trips,” Mario said.

In his downtime, Mario likes playing baseball and hanging out with friends.

“We sit down and watch TV or play videogames,” Mario said.

Outside of school, Mario works at El Comedor.

“I like the grande burrito,” Mario said.

After graduation, Mario plans to work for a year and then attend Yavapai Community College to study business management.

