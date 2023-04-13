Obituary: Lorraine Stegmeir

Lorraine Stegmeir was born on December 30, 1945 in Herrington, Kansas to Ella Marie Sauer and Virgil Davis Sr. They moved to Arizona in the late 1940’s. Lorraine has been a longtime resident of Williams for over 50 years.

Lorraine joined her mother & other family members in heaven on April 13, 2023 while at home with her longtime partner Andy.

Lorraine was an avid hunter and fisherman. She loved to be in the outdoors during hunting season.

She worked at the Sultana & Canyon Club bars for over 30 years. She always enjoyed being with her friends & family.



Lorraine is survived by her brother David(Teenie)Davis, three sisters-Carolyn Robertson, Marie(George) Otero, Annette(Sonny)Gaines, her stepfather Pete Castro, her longtime partner Andy Dodd, two sons-Michael(Debbie)Stegmeir, Tim Roeder, her grandson-Chase Stegmeir, many nieces & nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Ella Marie Castro, her father Virgil Davis Sr., brothers-Virgil Davis Jr., Kenny Davis, Russell Davis, and her sister, Shirley Fulton.

There will be a graveside service held at the Williams Cemetery on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Following that, will be a potluck style Celebration of Life held at the Sultana Theater.