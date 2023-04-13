OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Wed, May 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Lorraine Stegmeir

Lorraine Stegmeir: Dec. 30, 1945 - April 13, 2023

Lorraine Stegmeir: Dec. 30, 1945 - April 13, 2023

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: May 16, 2023 11:12 a.m.

Lorraine Stegmeir was born on December 30, 1945 in Herrington, Kansas to Ella Marie Sauer and Virgil Davis Sr. They moved to Arizona in the late 1940’s. Lorraine has been a longtime resident of Williams for over 50 years.

Lorraine joined her mother & other family members in heaven on April 13, 2023 while at home with her longtime partner Andy.

Lorraine was an avid hunter and fisherman. She loved to be in the outdoors during hunting season.

She worked at the Sultana & Canyon Club bars for over 30 years. She always enjoyed being with her friends & family.

Lorraine is survived by her brother David(Teenie)Davis, three sisters-Carolyn Robertson, Marie(George) Otero, Annette(Sonny)Gaines, her stepfather Pete Castro, her longtime partner Andy Dodd, two sons-Michael(Debbie)Stegmeir, Tim Roeder, her grandson-Chase Stegmeir, many nieces & nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Ella Marie Castro, her father Virgil Davis Sr., brothers-Virgil Davis Jr., Kenny Davis, Russell Davis, and her sister, Shirley Fulton.

There will be a graveside service held at the Williams Cemetery on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Following that, will be a potluck style Celebration of Life held at the Sultana Theater.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State