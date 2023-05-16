Obituary: Eddie Sandoval

On behalf of the Sandoval family, we are sad to announce the unfortunate passing of Edward “Eddie” Paul Sandoval Sr. On the late evening of April 27 at the honorable age of 83, Eddie passed on to the land of peace and tranquility surrounded by his loved ones at Flagstaff Medical Center.

Eddie was brought into this world by his mother and father, Beatrice Sandoval-Johnson and Genove Sandoval on August 16, 1939, who preceded him in his passing and have welcomed him with open arms along with his two beloved cocker spaniels Holly and Jolly, his stepfather Ben Johnson, brother Bobbie Sandoval, and son Ronnie Sandoval including the new recently passed husband of Shannon Thomason, Wes Thomason.

Eddie was the patriarch of a large and loving family and is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carolyn Sandoval, a staple in the Sandoval Family, his three stepsisters Elnor (Ed) Miller, Shannon Thomason, and Nadeen (Garvin) Vandyke, his daughter Paula (Fransisco “Tatin”) Celaya, son Eddie (Cheryl) Sandoval Jr. and Chuckie (Christina) Sandoval Sr., all who have come to create loving families of their own. Eddie has 11 lovely grandchildren all of whom have come to love and appreciate him deeply so. His grandchildren are Vanessa Sandoval (Luis Marquina), Chuckie Sandoval Jr., (Kalynn Brown), Michelle (Peewee) Pedraza, Ronnie Sandoval, Carmela (JD David), Elisa Celaya, Erika (Michael Vohs Pettit), Paul Rico, Nic Sandoval, Alex Sandoval and Cathryn (Dan) Manson. Furthermore, Eddie had numerous great-grandchildren, 19 to be in fact, Eddie loved his great-grandchildren and really enjoyed spending time with them anytime he possibly could. His great-grandchildren include Jose Martinez, Kianna Martinez, Jonathan Marquina, Jeniffer Marquina, Mario Pedraza, Aiden Pedraza, Kailee Pedraza, Delilah Fimbres, Daxton Fimbres, Ayden Otero, Katum Otero, Isabella David, Jaylin Walker, Karter Vohs, Alexa Vohs, Paisley Vohs, Alexia Sandoval, Colette Pearson, Baby Sandoval (a new addition to the Sandoval Family expected to Eddie’s grandson Chuckie Sandoval Jr. and his fiancé Kalynn Brown) and last but certainly not least his three loving nephews Donny Sandoval, Danny Sandoval and Dusty Sandoval.

Eddie was one of the most beloved members of the Sandoval Family and his absence is an obstacle that will be most difficult to overcome, however, it is best not to focus on the downside of things but rather the positive, most joyous experiences we’ve had the pleasure of sharing with our beloved Husband/Father/Grandfather/Great Grandfather/Uncle/Friend. Eddie was one of the most devoted human beings to ever walk these great lands and his many achievements include graduating from Williams High School in 1957 and starting his first of many local businesses a little over a year later, Sandoval’s Texaco, which eventually evolved into what is now known as Eddie’s Tires. He was a self-made man, who worked hard for what he earned as he scrounged his pockets hoping he could provide for his eventual family and keep his business afloat.

Eddie married the year after graduation to one of Ash Fork’s most beautiful women, Carolyn Robertson Sandoval. As the years went by, Eddie and his wife Carolyn added four additional members to his family, children Eddie Jr., Ronnie, Chuckie Sr. and Paula. Later, he would go to coach local Little League baseball teams from 1974-1977 and he would even enjoy watching a few professional games from time to time. His favorite teams were the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks, even a good ol’ game of Sunday night football was sure to catch Eddie’s attention as long as there was a can of Budweiser to go with it.

However, sports were not his only passion, Eddie loved the outdoors, the calm, soothing whistle of a dove and the loud echo of an elk bugle way out into the mountains, and if Eddie wasn’t out in nature to enjoy the scenery, he was out with his rifle strapped to his back. Eddie loved a good hunt, his stories never seemed to fade. His proudest moment was when he shot a roaming mountain lion, a trophy hanging on his wall to this very day. Anytime a visitor sat down in his living room, Eddie was always sure to tell the tale of the time he shot a mountain lion. Similarly, Eddie was by far one of the best fishermen you could ever accompany, passing down his tips and tricks from generation to generation, some of which he taught firsthand to his great-grandchildren- how to properly tie a knot, or even the simple things such as baiting a worm.

He was always teaching someone something new, he taught his children how to change tires, his son Chuckie Sr. would eventually follow in his footsteps opening a tire/service station of his own in 1984 and would eventually carry on the family legacy after Eddie’s eventual retirement in 2011. Eddie was one of Williams’ most respected citizens and was always accompanied by a bright happy smile on his face, even more so when he was with his dogs Holly, Jolly and Molly.

Eddie had a deep relationship with his dogs and wherever he went they went too. They would go for car rides, walks, and even to work where they were always admired and loved by Eddie. Eddie was one of many great treasures you could potentially have the pleasure of meeting in Williams and will be greatly missed.

We love you Husband/Dad/Grandpa/Great Grandpa/Uncle/Friend and pray that you are in the safe, comforting hands of our lord. Sincerely, The Sandoval Family.

There will be a graveside service at Williams Cemetery on May 27, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m, followed by a reception where food will be provided by the Sandoval Family in the Hall of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 900 W. Grant Ave., Williams, AZ at 12:30 p.m.

To share memories and photos with the family visit flagstaffmortuary.com.