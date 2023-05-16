Letter to the Editor: Thank you, Williams
The winners of the car donated by Murphy's Towing for the Operation Christmas Child Spaghetti Dinner Event at Calvary Cafe was a young family, Randy, Jillian & Rosie Rask. The beauty of this is they really needed the car and are so very excited. God is good.
Bethany Fellowship a Calvary Chapel would like to Thank the Community of Williams for their generous contributions to the Operation Christmas Child Spaghetti Dinner Event held on April 1st. We could not have done it without all the generous raffle prizes donated by the following businesses;
Murphy's Towing (2017 Honda Fit),
Boards & Beams @ Buck Mountain,
Jakes Butcher Shop,
Old Trails True Value,
R&R Massage, Tifni
Colors of the West,
Starbucks,
Ragged Ass Acres, eggs
Williams Wear,
Grand Canyon Deer Farm,
JY Photography,
Jeffry Carter and
Patriot Ridge Photo.
Thank you to all that attended the Dinner and enjoyed the Delicious Homemade Spaghetti Meal, Dessert and Community Fellowship. Our Town of Williams Rocks!
Sincerely,
Bethany Fellowship
A Calvary Chapel
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Obituary: Robert “Bob” Ian Baker
- Kaibab Forest seeks public comments on proposed pozzolan exploration
- Senators Kelly, Lummis introduce bipartisan bill to remove regulatory obstacles for wildland fire aviation
- Williams at sewer capacity; city council to implement building moratorium
- Obituary: Carl Bowdon
- Fritsinger leaves behind a legacy of helping Williams residents
- Obregon City Tacos now serving locals, visitors in downtown Williams
- Obituary: Cassandra A. Fields (Cassie)
- Newly-discovered Triassic amphibian is the oldest of its kind in Arizona, world
- Final Whistle: Phillip Echeverria calls it a career at Williams High School
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: