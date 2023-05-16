OFFERS
Letter to the Editor: Thank you, Williams

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: May 16, 2023 11:02 a.m.

The winners of the car donated by Murphy's Towing for the Operation Christmas Child Spaghetti Dinner Event at Calvary Cafe was a young family, Randy, Jillian & Rosie Rask. The beauty of this is they really needed the car and are so very excited. God is good.

Bethany Fellowship a Calvary Chapel would like to Thank the Community of Williams for their generous contributions to the Operation Christmas Child Spaghetti Dinner Event held on April 1st. We could not have done it without all the generous raffle prizes donated by the following businesses;

Murphy's Towing (2017 Honda Fit),

Boards & Beams @ Buck Mountain,

Jakes Butcher Shop,

Old Trails True Value,

R&R Massage, Tifni

Colors of the West,

Starbucks,

Ragged Ass Acres, eggs

Williams Wear,

Grand Canyon Deer Farm,

JY Photography,

Jeffry Carter and

Patriot Ridge Photo.

Thank you to all that attended the Dinner and enjoyed the Delicious Homemade Spaghetti Meal, Dessert and Community Fellowship. Our Town of Williams Rocks!

Sincerely,

Bethany Fellowship

A Calvary Chapel

