Coco Solano bids farewell to Williams High School

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams High School students and staff know they could always look to custodian Maria “Coco” Solano for a warm smile.

After 21 years with the district, Solano will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

Solano began working for WHS in 2002. Throughout her career, she grew many genuine relationships with students and coworkers.

“I’m going to miss everyone. I want them to know how much I cared about them,” Solano said. “It’s been a beautiful experience all the way around.

Several WHS students noted Solano as their favorite staff member at the school.

“She used to take care of me, she used to be my babysitter,” said WHS senior Eban Valerio-Tuáonē.

Another student added:

“We worked together at South Rims where we got really close. We say ‘hi’ to each other now every day,” said WHS senior Audrey Baker.

Solano is looking forward to lots of rest in her retirement. She is also excited to spend time with her grandchildren.

“I have 14 grandkids and four great grandchildren. They live in Phoenix and Prescott,” Solano said.