WUSD Governing Board meeting changed to May 17

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Unified School District has announced a change for its next WUSD Governing Board meeting. The meeting will be May 17 at 6 p.m. at the Viking Grill located at 440 S. 7th Street.

WUSD posted a response to bullying accusations April 25. Several parents are expected to address the issue at the meeting.



According to WUSD, the district has received multiple inquiries from concerned community members regarding the safety measures in place to protect students, including the disciplinary procedures mandated by state and federal laws.

“While many of the questions regard an individual student investigation, please know that WUSD cannot discuss specific investigations to ensure due process and the rights of students through the Federal Education Rights and Protections Act (FERPA),” WUSD said in the statement.

All WUSD Governing Board meetings are open to the public, however, participation of the public is at the discretion of the board. Anyone wishing to present should fill out a “Request to Address” document at the WUSD2.org website under Governing Board Department.