Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Thu, May 11
Vikings defeat Mogollon, head to state semifinals with Bagdad

Ethan Michelena steps up to the plate in the quarterfinal game with Mogollon May 6. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: May 10, 2023 10:09 a.m.

WILLIAMS Ariz. — The Vikings baseball team continues to battle their way through the 1A State championship tournament.

The Vikings captured another win May 6 against Mogollon, winning a hard-fought 8-6 game.

The Mustangs got on the board early with a 5-0 lead before the end of the second inning.

Viking Cody Payne hit a triple in the third to bring in three runs for the team to move the score 5-3, Mustangs.

Viking Danny Siegfried hit an infield ground out which was enough for Payne to dig for home to bring the Vikings within one of the Mustangs.

The Mustangs continued to play hard and kept the lead into the bottom of the fourth, leading 6-5.

However, things began to turn in favor of the Vikings when JP Echeverria hit a blast to right field earning a ground-rule double and bringing in two more runs for the Vikings. The Vikings took the lead 7-6 at the top of the fifth inning.

The Vikings made one more run in the final inning to with the quarterfinal game, 8-6.

They now head to the 1A State semifinals where they will face No. 3 Bagdad May 12 at 4 p.m. at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

