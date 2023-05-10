OFFERS
PANT warns of dangerous imitation “aspirin” found in Yavapai County

Originally Published: May 10, 2023 12:08 a.m.

PRESCOTT - Partner’s Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) is warning the public of dangerous imitation “aspirin” that has been found in the area. In two recent cases, white round pills with no identifiers were discovered. Upon testing, the pills were found to contain Xylazine and Acetaminophen.

Xylazine is a pharmaceutical drug typically used for sedation and anesthesia in animals such as horses and cattle.

PANT, an organization committed to keeping Yavapai County safe from drugs and other illicit substances, is warning citizens to be aware of any suspicious pills they may come across. The U.S. has seen a recent rise in the recreational use of Xylazine, a dangerous trend that has been linked to numerous overdose deaths.

In response to this alarming trend, PANT is urging citizens to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity related to illegal drugs. If you are aware of any suspicious activity, including the use or sales of illegal drugs, please call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office provided this information to PANT, and it is part of a larger effort to keep the community safe. PANT is committed to working with law enforcement and other community partners to combat drug abuse and prevent tragic overdoses. By staying informed and reporting suspicious activity, citizens can play a crucial role in this effort.

