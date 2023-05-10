OFFERS
Lady Vikes crush Mogollon, head to state semifinals

Makaela Mackay slides into second base during the state quarterfinal game with Mogollon May 5. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: May 10, 2023 9:55 a.m.

WILLIAMS Ariz. — The Williams Vikings softball team captured an easy quarterfinal win over Mogollon High School May 5.

The Lady Vikings took the lead and never looked back in the 20-2 rout.

The Vikings defeated Valley Union 18-3 in the state first round.

The team now heads to Mesa to face No. 4 St. David in a semifinal game. The Tigers are 20-7-1 overall and 12-0 in their region. They defeated No. 13 Desert Christian, 14-8, in the first round, and then beat No. 12 Ray, 11-0, in the quarterfinals.

No. 2 Bagdad will face No. 3 Joseph City in the other semifinal game May 11.

The winner of that game will play either the Vikings or St. David in the championship game.

Viking Cheznie Carter is ranked second in the 1A Conference for home runs, with 10 this season. Kai Mortensen is fifth with nine.

Kadance Orozco leads for stolen bases, with 62 this season.

