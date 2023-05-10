Fire vs Police fundraiser returns to Williams May 20
Originally Published: May 10, 2023 12:10 a.m.
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Come out and support your favorite Williams firefighter or police officer May 20 at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Williams Aquatic Center.
The event will be an epic showdown of strength and tolerance with fun games between fire and police. Food and drinks will be available and fire and police vehicles will be on display .
