Coconino National Forest to conduct prescribed fires this week

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino National Forest plans to conduct several prescribed fires throughout all three of its districts this week if weather conditions remain favorable.

Prescribed burns will be canceled if weather conditions – such as temperature, wind or humidity – do not meet the criteria outlined in the burn plans.

Prescribed fire information will always be recommunicated to the public day-of via InciWeb, Twitter and Facebook.

Flagstaff Ranger District (FRD):

Horseshoe Burn project:

• Tentative burn date: 9 a.m. May 8

• Location: North of the San Francisco Peaks (111°40.9557451'W 35°26.0786805'N) (PROJECT MAP HERE)

• Size: 335 acres

• Predicted smoke impact: Minimal impacts locally and to Highway 89.

• Notes: This burn is being conducted to progress forest restoration and to protect nearby private land (Snowbowl Estates). There are no anticipated road or trail closures.

Mogollon Rim Ranger District (MRRD):

Sawmill Project:

• Tentative burn date: Beginning Tuesday, May 9, continuing into following week

• Location: East of Hutch Mountain and Lake Mary Road

• Size: About 5,000 acres

• Predicted smoke impact: Smoke will generally travel northeast and may settle in the Kinnikinick Lake area as well as further east in the Long Lake area. If east winds are present smoke may settle in the Lake Mary Road/ Mormon Lake Village/ Stoneman Lake areas.

• Notes: There are no anticipated road or trail closures.

Red Rock Ranger District (RRRD):

Upper Beaver Creek – UBC19 Project:

• Tentative burn date: Between Tuesday, May 9 and Friday, May 12

• Location: Southeast of Apache Maid Cabin, • Size: 118 acres

• Type of burn: Broadcast, maintenance

• Predicted smoke impact: Southwest winds will push smoke northeast during the day in the direction of FH3 and Mormon Lake. Smoke impact should be light and should not impact any highways. Smoke will settle in local drainages in the immediate area overnight.

• Notes: The burn is 110 acres total, to be accomplished in one day. The weather forecast will determine which specific day the burn takes place. There are no anticipated road or trail closures.

Prescribed burns are always dependent upon weather and wind conditions, as well as approval from Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ). The public can view approved prescribed burns on ADEQ’s website at smoke.azdeq.gov. Coconino NF burns begin with the designator “COF.”

During prescribed burns, smoke will be visible from several areas across the forest. Please refrain from contacting dispatch or 911 to report prescribed burn smoke so lines can remain open for emergencies.

The Forest Service’s 10-year Wildfire Crisis Strategy aims to increase prescribed burning and other treatments across the landscape to improve forest resiliency for generations to come. With that work comes more smoke which can have an impact on both the public and our responders.

"We recognize that smoke impacts can affect residents and visitors in addition to our fire personnel," the forest said. "We will continue to coordinate closely with partners and communities to keep people informed about projects and potential smoke."

Affected communities can learn more at airnow.gov.

Prior to conducting prescribed burns, the Coconino National Forest follows steps outlined in the agency-wide National Prescribed Fire Review. These steps include items such as validating and updating prescribed burn plans with the most recent science and modeling, incorporating new drought monitoring data, ensuring the patrol plan and long-term patrol strategy is documented and communicating with and involving landowners, cooperators, elected officials and partners as we implement prescribed fires.

Information provided by Coconino National Forest.