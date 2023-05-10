Coconino Community College to host summer skills classes

FLAGSTAFF - Coconino Community College is offering several summer workshops in June. These classes are short skills building events for the local community.

On June 2-3, CCC is offering DIY-Mountain Bike Repair. Students can learn essential mountain bike repair skills and what tools they should carry for trail-side repairs. Classes run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

On June 12-14, CCC is offering DIY - Plumbing. The course will cover the most common plumbing problems encountered around the house and how to fix them, as well as simple installations of new parts for improvement. Classes run from 3 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

On June 15-17, CCC is offering Mountain Bike Skills. Build your confidence on the trails in this class. Students will learn essential mountain bike handling skills in a controlled environment. The June 15 class is 4 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., and the June 17 class is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Jun 17, CCC is offering Hot Weather Hiking and Survival. The class prepares students to spend a night out in the woods. Students will learn the five survival priorities when faced with an emergency. The class is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On June 19-21, CCC is offering DIY - Electrical. This class will cover common electrical maintenance and improvements students can do around the house and how to do it safely. Class is from 3 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

On June 22-24, CCC is offering Landscape Drawing. In this course participants will learn basic and intermediate techniques for landscape drawing in the beautiful landscapes around Flagstaff.

On June 26-28, CCC is offering DIY Carpentry. This DIY course will cover common carpentry maintenance and improvements you can do around

On June 27, CCC is offering Baking Cake Pops for Ages 8 to 80+. Have some fun and learn the tricks of making and decorating cake pops! There will be plenty to enjoy in class and bring home. This is a great way for parents/grandparents and kids to bond in this fun and instructive setting. The class runs from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Courses are at CCC Campuses in Flagstaff unless otherwise noted.

See all Community Education Courses: https://www.coconino.edu/community-education

Information provided by Coconino Community College.