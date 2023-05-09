OFFERS
Pioneer Day festival returns to Ash Fork May 13

Downtown Ash Fork circa 1930. (Photo/Ash Fork Historical Society)

Downtown Ash Fork circa 1930. (Photo/Ash Fork Historical Society)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: May 9, 2023 5:38 p.m.

ASH FORK, Ariz. — The 25th Ash Fork Pioneer Day is set for May 13 at the Ash Fork Historical Society Museum.

The museum, located at 901 W. Old Rte. 66 in Ash Fork, will be hosting a range of family-friendly activities throughout the day.

The Pioneer Day celebrations begin with a parade featuring antique autos, followed by demonstration booths, crafts, homemade pies, and chili. Entry forms for the parade, booth, and chili cook-off can be found at the Ash Fork Water Co., Ash Fork Library, or Ash Fork Historical Museum.

Events kick off with a parade line-up at 9 a.m. at the Ash Fork Historical Museum. The parade takes place at 10 a.m., chili entries are due before the parade. Chili judging takes place at 10:30 a.m., with food served at 11 a.m. Booths are open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The event is a yearly tradition that brings the Ash Fork community together to celebrate the town's history and support the Ash Fork Historical Museum's fundraising efforts. Visitors can learn more about Ash Fork's history and see the results of the volunteers' efforts in preserving the town's heritage.

Fayrene Hume, who can be reached at (928)637-2413, is the contact person for entry and festivity information. This year's Pioneer Day promises to be a fun-filled day for the entire family.

