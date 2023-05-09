Community Calendar: Week of May 10

Volunteers needed for Historic Route 66 Car Show

Volunteers are needed for the 8th Annual Williams Historic Route 66 Car Show on June 9-10. Anyone interested in volunteering please send a message to williamshistoricroute66carshow@gmail.com

Pin up girls and greasers needed for car show

The Williams Historic Route 66 Car Show would like to invite females and males from Williams to get involved with the show this year. They are looking for local women and men 16 year of age and older. Performers dress in costume as a pin up girl or a greaser from the 50's and 60's.Volunteers will mingle with the crowd and take pictures with the car buffs that have entered the show. There is no competition just a lot of fun during the car show on June 9-10. If interested emait williamshistoricroute66carshow@gmail.com. A meeting and signed waiver of liability are required.

Little League volunteers still needed

Williams Little League is looking for scorekeepers and people to work the cookshack at baseball and softball games. Email williamslittleleague@gmail.com if you are willing to help.

St. John's yard sale May 26-29

St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church will be holding a three-day rummage sale on Memorial Day Weekend. The event will be May 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 27 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, and oMay 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations of clean and gently used items will be accepted beginning May 14. If the church is closed, donations may be left by the double red doors of Walker Hall. For questions about the rummage sale, email info@stjohnswilliamsaz.org.

Road Rash Rodeo May 12-14

The American Legion Riders Post 57 and 13 are hosting the 2nd annual Road Rash Rodeo May 12-14 at the Rodeo Grounds. The event will feature live music, vendors, contests, raffles, games, food, drinks and camping. Benefits will support Veteran programs. For more information, visit roadrashrodeo.com.

Photo Club May 12

The Photo Club will meet May 12 from 3 - 5 p.m. at the Williams Library. Photographers of all experience levels are welcome to join.

Family Fun Shooting Day & Turkey Shoot May 13

The Williams Sportsman's Club is hosting the first ever Family Fun Shooting Day & Turkey Shoot on May 13 at 8:30 a.m. on the West side of Hwy 64, 1/2 mile North of I40. Food, water and prizes will be available



Golf tournament May 13

The Matthew J. Broehm VFW Post 12128 will be hosting their 7th annual golf tournament May 13 at 8 a.m. at the Elephant Rocks Golf Course.

The event will include lunch, a 50/50 drawing, raffles and a silent auction. Proceeds will be used to assist veterans and their families. The organization is seeking sponsors. For information call (928) 225-0930.

Annual Balls for Dogs golf tournament May 20

Save Meant to Rescue is hosting their 15th annual Balls for Dogs Golf Tournament on May 20 at 7:45 a.m. at the Elephant Rocks Golf Course.

Register by May 16 by emailing



SMTRGolfTournament@gmail.com

Badges and Bobbers fishing event June 10

Williams Police Department is hosting a free fishing day at Buckskinner Park, June 10 from 7 a.m.-12 p.m. This free fishing day is for youth ages 0-17. Each child that participates will receive a free fishing pole.

The department will purchase fishing licenses for participants ages 10-17 that don’t currently have a 2023 fishing license. Licenses will be purchased and mailed to participants after the event.

A burger burn consisting of hamburgers, hotdogs and a drink for participating youth will be available for free from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Raffles will be held at the end of the event.

Al-Anon Thursdays

Held every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at 202 W Grant Ave in Williams. For more information, call Shelly at (928) 853-7706.

Life After Loss support group

The grief support group meets every Monday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church located at 127 W. Sherman Ave. For more information, call (928) 380-5333.

Williams Writers’ Workshop Wednesdays

Writers of all ages, genres and experience levels are welcome. Workshops are held every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Williams Public Library located at 113 South First Street.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings are held the second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. Meeting agendas available at WUSD2.org.

Parks Area Connection Meetings

The Parks community is welcome to attend the Parks Area Connection meetings held the first Tuesday of each month. The purpose of the Parks Area Connection (PAC) is to provide assistance to persons within the greater Parks area in distress or affected by disaster and to promote and be involved in community activities. For more information, call George Chamber at (254) 652-9688 or email at gchambers52@hotmail.com.

