City accepting applications for Fourth of July parade
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Applications are now available for those wishing to participate in the 2023 Fourth of July parade in Williams.
The parade is hosted by the city of Williams and takes place July 4 at 2 p.m. on Historic Route 66 in Williams.
Applications are available in person at City Hall or on the city of Williams website and via email.
This year's theme is "It's America."
The annual fireworks presentation has been canceled this year.
Deadline to enter the parade is June 19.
More information is available from Joanna Dahm at the Williams City Hall at (928) 295-5466 or by email at jdahm@williamsaz.gov.
