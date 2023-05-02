OFFERS
Williams Sportsmen's Club to host turkey shoot event
Event proceeds will benefit three youth organizations in northern Arizona

The first annual Family Fun Shooting Day & Turkey Shoot will take place May 13. (Photo/WSC)

The first annual Family Fun Shooting Day & Turkey Shoot will take place May 13. (Photo/WSC)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: May 2, 2023 9:45 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Sportsman Club (WSC) is hosting a Family Fun Shooting Day & Turkey Shoot May 13.

The entire community is invited to attend this exciting event to enjoy a day of competitive and fun shooting. Competitors, family friends and spectators wanting to witness this great American tradition are welcome.

The event will take place at the Williams Shooting Range located on the west side of State Route 64, ¼ mile north of Interstate 40. Gates will open at 8:30 a.m. Shooting may start as early as 9 a.m. and relays will be offered until 3 p.m.

The proceeds will benefit three local youth organizations - Arizona Clothe-A-Child Program, Parks in the Pines 4H and Williams Cub Scout Pack 140. Hundreds of dollars in prizes will be divvied up between the winning shooters in each relay/category and a special raffle will also be offered.

Competitive challenges include 20-yard pistol, 50 and 100-yard black powder rifle and 50, 100 and 200 yard Rifle shoots. Participants are required to bring their own firearms, ammunition, eye and hearing protection, and sunscreen. Foam ear plugs will be provided to those who need them. Rifle shooters under the age of 18 and pistol shooters under the age of 21 must be accompanied by an adult while on the firing line.

The shooting costs are as follows: $5 for a single shot, $10 for three shots, $15 for five shots, $20 for seven shots and $25 for nine shots.

The WSC is extending an invitation to the youth in the area, as well as those who are new to shooting sports, to participate in .22 rimfire shooting. Firearms and ammo will be provided free of charge and the targets will be a mixture of paper, steel gongs, bowling pins, etc., - a good variety intended to let participants have an enjoyable time while instilling the importance of firearm safety. This shooting opportunity will operate independent of the main range shooting activities.

The event will be supervised by numerous WSC Range Safety Officers identified by orange safety vests and red hats. Participants will be directed to specific parking spots upon arrival at the Range and given handouts outlining the day’s activities. All firearms will be inspected by a WSC RSO and chamber flags installed before being placed in rifle racks or in suitable pistol holders.

A covered area with tables and plenty of chairs will be provided along with cold water. The Williams Cub Scout Pack 140 and Parks 4H Club will be operating food booths. The venue is handicap accessible with restrooms on site. Animals will not be allowed. For further information visit the club’s website www.williamssportmansclub.com

