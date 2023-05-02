Minimal smoke impacts expected from Russell, Blue Stem Rx burns
TUSAYAN, Ariz. — Fire managers on the Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts of the Kaibab National Forest are planning to conduct prescribed fires throughout the spring as conditions allow, starting next week with the Reed Project located just east of Tusayan.
Crews plan to begin ignitions May 1, burning up to 1,370 acres over the course of multiple days. Smoke may be visible from State Route 64, Tusayan and the Grand Canyon, and daytime winds should carry smoke northeast. Residual smoke will settle into drainages and low-lying areas around Tusayan overnight. The portion of the Arizona Trail that is nearby will remain open.
The Russell (509 acres) and Blue Stem projects (3,885 acres) are located on the eastern side of the Tusayan Ranger District, 15-20 miles northeast of State Route 64 and Red Butte near Russell Tank.Minimal smoke impacts are expected.
Exact ignition dates are unknown as burning is dependent upon daily agency administrator approval and conditions within the ranges outlined in each prescribed fire plan.
Prescribed fires help reduce hazardous fuels that have accumulated due to drought, climate change, insects and disease, and decades of fire suppression. Fire also recycles nutrients back to the soil, promotes the growth of trees, wildflowers, and other plants, and improves habitat for threatened and endangered species.
Information provided by Kaibab National Forest
