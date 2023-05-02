OFFERS
Man dies in remote Maze District of Canyonlands National Park

The Maze district of Canyonlands National Park is one of the least-accessible locations in the area. (Stock Photo)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: May 2, 2023 10:21 a.m.

MOAB, Utah — Around 10 a.m. April 24, Canyonlands National Park staff at Hans Flat received a visitor report of an unoccupied vehicle in the Maze District. A search and rescue team of National Park Service employees was quickly assembled to locate the individual associated with the vehicle.

A search of the area near the vehicle resulted in the discovery of a deceased 48-year-old male from Nederland, Colo. Wayne County Sherriff’s Office staff and a Department of Public Safety helicopter crew assisted with the recovery of the body.

The body was transferred to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, but the cause of death is currently unknown.

According to NPS, The Maze is the least-accessible district in Canyonlands National Park. Most of the area requires an off-road capable, high-clearance vehicle and hiking the area is considered very challenging.

Visitors to the district are instructed to carry the proper gear and be ready to self-rescue because of the location’s remoteness. The Hans Flat Ranger station is a 2.5-hour drive from Green River, Utah, and visitors are required to negotiate another three-to-six hour drive to reach the heart of The Maze.

