Letter to the Editor: Response to "Parents speak up against bullying at WEMS"

I would like to respond to this particular article from a possible problem-solution perspective. Prior to the COVID Pandemic in 2020, our emrollment at this campus was between 400-500 students; however we are now in the 600+ range. This means that our 7 Grade to 12 Grade teachers have roughly 150 plus students in their classes per day, which is an overwhelming task in my view. I also believe that this is an urgent call for YOUR help as caring parents, grandparents or even retired adults to help us with the next generation.

Would you be willing to fill out a volunteer packet and assist us in monitoring our students' behaviors? How about sitting with your child (or any child) in the classroom in order to observe first hand what is happening? if you are a dad or grandfather, could you help us supervise the boys' bathrooms and at dismissal? This would deter negative behaviors such as vaping or fights. Are you involved with our (PTSA) Parent Teacher Student Association? Do you have a special talent that you could share with our kids? Especially after school during our Falcon Flyers Program? Are you bilingual?

We need you as parents and grandparents to PARTNER with us NOW more than ever.... Because "United we stand, divided we fall." Thank you!

Anna M. Torrez

WEMS K-12 English Language Learner Instructor

En español: Respuesta al artículo "Los padres hablan en Contra el acoso (bullying) escolar en WEMS"

Me gustaría responder a este artículo con una posible perspectiva problema solución. Antes de la pandemia de COVID de 2020, nuestra inscripción en esta escuela era de 400 y 500 estudiantes. Sin embargo, ahora estamos en el rango de 600+. Esto significa que nuestros maestros de 7 a 12 grado tienen alrededor de 150+ estudiantes por día, ques un desafío muy abrumadora (difícil) en mi opinión.

Tambien creo que esta es una llamada urgente para su ayuda como los adultos solidarios, abuelos y adultos jubilados para ayudarnos con la proxima generación. Estaría dispuesto a completer un paquete de voluntarios para ayudarnos a monitorear el comportamiento de nuestros estudiantes? Que tal sentarse con su niño/a (o cualquier niño/a) en el aula para observer lo que esta pasando inmediatamente. Si eres papa, o abuelo, podriás ayudarnos a supervisor el baño de los niños y en la hora de salida? Esta disuadiria comportamientos negativos como el vapeo o los peleas. Estan involucrados con nuestro Asociacíon de Padres, Maestros, y Estudiantes (PTSA?) Tienes un talento especial que podras compartir con nuestros hijos? Especialmente la hora de Falcon Flyers? Eres Bilingue? Lo necesitamos como padres y abuelos para ASOCIARSE con nosotros AHORA mas que nunca.

"Porque unidos nos mantemos y divididos caemos." Gracias.

Anna M. Torrez

K-12 Instructora de Aprendizaje Del Idioma Ingles