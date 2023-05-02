Grand Canyon landscape architect Vicky Stinson retires after 30 years with NPS
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Vicky Stinson, landscape architect and project manager at Grand Canyon National Park, is retiring after an exceptional career with the National Park Service.
Thirty years ago, Vicky began her career with NPS at the Denver Service Center and came to work at the Grand Canyon in 2001. A few of her notable projects include transformation of the Grand Canyon Visitor Center and Mather Point, development of the Bright Angel Trailhead, construction of Greenway trails, rehabilitation of Hermit Road, dark sky planning that led Grand Canyon to international dark sky park status, and most recently revitalization of the Desert View Area that focuses on the creation of an Intertribal Cultural Heritage Site.
We are also proud to announce that Vicky was awarded both the Intermountain Region and the National Front Line Hero award for Facility Management for the Desert View project. As noted in the nomination for these awards, “During the past year, Vicky applied her field-focused project management and construction administration skills on the improvements to the historic Desert View area through the construction of a new Inter-Tribal Heritage Site. Through her expert project management oversight, she tangibly improved relations between personnel in the Facility Management (FMD) and the Planning, Environment and Projects (PEP) divisions, she thoughtfully shepherded the development of and improvements to one of the prime historical and cultural areas in the Park, and the built project - the new Inter-Tribal Heritage Site - will greatly enhance visitor use experience by allowing direct tribal interaction and engagement with visitors.”
Information provided by NPS
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Two die in incident at Family Dollar in Ash Fork April 7
- Two die in shooting in Ash Fork April 7
- Obituary: Eric James Jensen
- AZGFD: Annual testing reveals Arizona deer and elk remain free of wasting disease
- Obituary: Robert “Bob” Ian Baker
- Obregon City Tacos now serving locals, visitors in downtown Williams
- Community turns out for USFS meeting on proposed mining
- "Human Kindness at it's Best": Havasupai Tribe helps hikers evacuate during Grand Canyon flooding
- Final Whistle: Phillip Echeverria calls it a career at Williams High School
- As ice thaws and snow melts, lakes are filling up for a good fishing season in Williams
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: