Wed, May 03
Grand Canyon landscape architect Vicky Stinson retires after 30 years with NPS

Vicky Stinson is retiring after 30 years with NPS. She has worked at Grand Canyon National Park for 22 years. (Photo/NPS)

Vicky Stinson is retiring after 30 years with NPS. She has worked at Grand Canyon National Park for 22 years. (Photo/NPS)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: May 2, 2023 10:34 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Vicky Stinson, landscape architect and project manager at Grand Canyon National Park, is retiring after an exceptional career with the National Park Service.

Thirty years ago, Vicky began her career with NPS at the Denver Service Center and came to work at the Grand Canyon in 2001. A few of her notable projects include transformation of the Grand Canyon Visitor Center and Mather Point, development of the Bright Angel Trailhead, construction of Greenway trails, rehabilitation of Hermit Road, dark sky planning that led Grand Canyon to international dark sky park status, and most recently revitalization of the Desert View Area that focuses on the creation of an Intertribal Cultural Heritage Site.

We are also proud to announce that Vicky was awarded both the Intermountain Region and the National Front Line Hero award for Facility Management for the Desert View project. As noted in the nomination for these awards, “During the past year, Vicky applied her field-focused project management and construction administration skills on the improvements to the historic Desert View area through the construction of a new Inter-Tribal Heritage Site. Through her expert project management oversight, she tangibly improved relations between personnel in the Facility Management (FMD) and the Planning, Environment and Projects (PEP) divisions, she thoughtfully shepherded the development of and improvements to one of the prime historical and cultural areas in the Park, and the built project - the new Inter-Tribal Heritage Site - will greatly enhance visitor use experience by allowing direct tribal interaction and engagement with visitors.”

Information provided by NPS

