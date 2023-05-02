Drake Cement to begin pozzolan mining operation at Frenchy Pit

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Mining at Frenchy Pit northeast of Williams is set to begin in early May, according to a press release from Drake Cement, LLC.

The company plans to extract pozzolan, a cement additive, on claims held at the old quarry.

Fencing, signage and staging equipment are already on site, and site preparation work has been completed.

Once in full operation, Drake plans to remove 300,000 to 500,000 tons of material annually over the course of 20 years within the 65-acre project area. Temporary plant facilities will be installed on site and removed at the end of mining, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

No blasting will occur as pozzolan deposits can be removed using standard open-pit mining methods and equipment such as excavators and bulldozers. Mining activity should occur during daylight hours mainly on weekdays and occasionally on weekends.

Material will be transported off-site by truck via Forest Road 74 to Interstate 40. Haul trucks will be limited to 15 mph and no hauling will occur on weekends, the USFS said.

Drake Cement spokesperson David Chavez estimates that up to a dozen trucks will be used to haul material from the site five days a week From I-40, the trucks will then head south along State Route 89.

“Mining operations are expected to occur nine months out of the year,” Chavez said. “Stockpiled pozzolan from mining operations will be hauled to the Drake Cement plant in Paulden year-round as weather conditions allow.”

Drake Cement is also proposing to conduct exploration activities for pozzolan south of the city of Williams at the eastern base of Bill Williams Mountain near Perkinsville Road. The Forest Service is conducting an environmental review of the proposed activities, as described by the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

If approved, the company plans to dig eight trenches to collect samples to analyze the pozzolan on the mountain prior to any mining.