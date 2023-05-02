Around the Rim: Week of May 3

Grand Canyon School PTA Meeting May 3

The Grand Canyon School PTA will meet virtually at 6 p.m. May 3 via Zoom and at the GCUSD teacher’s lounge.

Instructions for attending the meeting are available by calling the school office at (928) 638-2461.

Grand Canyon School middle and high school orientations May 4

Grand Canyon School will hold orientation meetings for sixth and ninth grade students and their guardians May 4 in the school’s multipurpose room. Sixth grade begins at 5:30 p.m. and ninth grade will follow at 6:30 p.m.

Tusayan library services and children’s story time May 5

The town of Tusayan will host community library services, along with children’s story time at Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tusayan celebrates Cinco de Mayo May 5

The Town of Tusayan is sponsoring its first annual Cinco de Mayo Celebration May 5 from 3-7 p.m at the Squire Resort in Tusayan.

The event includes Mexican food, a mariachi band, lawn games, an indoor and outdoor pool, discounted bowling and the featured movie, “Coco,” begins at 5:30 p.m.

Fishing trip to Dogtown Lake May 6

The Rec Center will offer an excursion to Dogtown Lake in Williams May 6. The cost is $16.50 per person.

For more information or to sign up, contact the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Tusayan Town Council Meeting May 9

The Tusayan Town Council will meet at 5 p.m. May 9 at Town Hall.

Those who cannot attend in person may join the meeting via Zoom. Instructions are available on the town’s website, along with the meeting agenda.

Tusayan community gardening class May 10

Tusayan will host its third community gardening class at 5:30 p.m. May 10 at Town Hall.

This event is free and open to the community.

Mother’s Day brunch and craft May 14

The Rec Center will host a Mother’s Day brunch at 11 a.m. Crafting time will follow.

This event is free and open to the community.

Grand Canyon Visitor Center closed Wednesdays and Thursdays

The Grand Canyon Visitor Center will remain closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays until further notice. Restrooms are still available adjacent to the Visitor Center and the Grand Canyon Conservancy bookstore and gift shop will remain open seven days a week.

Grand Canyon and Tusayan community wellness meetings

Bi-monthly community wellness meetings occur the first and third Wednesday of every month from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Grand Canyon community. Meeting Dial-in: 866-564-9784. Participant Passcode: 2065751

