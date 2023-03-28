OFFERS
WHS senior spotlight: Alexia Maxine Sandova

Alexia Maxine Sandoval is a senior at Williams High School. (Summer Serino/WGCN)

Alexia Maxine Sandoval is a senior at Williams High School. (Summer Serino/WGCN)

Originally Published: March 28, 2023 11:38 a.m.

Alexia Maxine Sandoval is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended school in Williams since kindergarten.

In high school, Alexia participated in volleyball and was the vice-president of National Honor Society. She also was involved in hotel restaurant management.

Alexia’s favorite class in high school was English.

“I feel like I can express myself when I’m writing,” Alexia said.

Alexia’s favorite teacher at WHS was Ms. Shobert.

“Ever since middle school she was an uplifting person. When high school came, she helped a lot,” Alexia said.

Alexia’s favorite high school memory was riding in the homecoming parade as a homecoming queen nominee.

“I was surprised to be a choice because I didn’t even run for homecoming queen but ended up getting third,” Alexia said.

In her downtime, Alexia likes to drive around with her friends.

Outside of school, Alexia works at Subway.

After graduation, Alexia will attend Northern Arizona University where she has accepted the Lumber Jack Scholarship. Alexia is planning to study criminology.

