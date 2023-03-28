Tusayan council moves forward on sidewalk paving project

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — At its monthly meeting March 14, the Tusayan town council continued to move forward with plans to install paved sidewalks along Long Jim Loop Rd. The road connects the town’s Highway 64 business corridor to some of the main residential areas, and installing paved sidewalks helps ensure the safety of employees, most of whom walk to work daily.

Tusayan also is a finalist for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, which would total around $350,000 for the project. However, cost estimates for the project exceed that number, starting at just over half a million dollars and increasing to nearly $1 million, depending on material and design options provided by the town’s engineering firm.

Council member Becky Wirth said she didn’t feel comfortable spending almost $1 million on the project, given the fact that future building projects could mean the sidewalks get torn up far earlier than their expected 20- to 40-year lifespan.

Another obstacle lies in the fact that the town doesn’t own the entire property. CDBG grant monies cannot be used to improve private land, which is interspersed along Long Jim Loop, so the town won’t be able to pave one continuous section of road.

Council member Josh Collett, however, saw the project as an opportunity to enter into discussions with the private landowner about procuring some of the land adjoining Long Jim Loop so the town would be able to make improvements in the future.

“I want to check with the Halvorsons about deeding land near Fireside Ridge over to the town,” Collett said. “Would they be interested in giving the town an easement to that property? Before we commit to doing one section of the road, let’s see if we can make it whole.”

Exploring those options would take time, though, and Mayor Clarinda Vail expressed her desire to see work begin on the project sooner rather than later, citing the current conditions of the road after an especially difficult winter.

“I’d like to see something happen this season before another year of road deterioration happens while we’re still talking about it,” she said.

Collett agreed with shortening the timeline, but focuses his concern more of rising costs.

“The cost of construction is never going to go down,” he said. “If it costs $1 million today, next year it’s going to cost $1.5 million.”

Town Manager Charlie Hendrix suggested the council move forward with the project while exploring options for cost alternatives and land ownership. The project isn’t just a matter of hiring a firm to complete the construction and paving. The town would also need to engage the services of an engineer to professionally design the roads.

“The (CDBG) grant requires engineer-designed roads,” she said. “Our insurance provider wants to see that road professionally-designed as well, especially if we’re going to spend HURF (Highway User Revenue Funds) or municipal tax monies on it.”

Westwood Professional Services provided the town with two options for the project – a 20-year design life and a 40-year design life. Collett suggested the town move ahead with the less-expensive 20-year option while pursuing property ownership or easement, which passed unanimously.

Other council actions

Town Manager Charlie Hendrix announced that the town was moving forward on two major events this summer. The town will host its first-ever Cinco de Mayo celebration at the Squire Resort, and plans have been made for another drone show for the annual Fourth of July spectacular.

The town has posted a new proposed fee schedule for engineering services and civil review. The plan, which include items like temporary use permits, geological or technical studies or reports, preliminary plats, easements and right-of-ways, can be viewed on the town’s website.

Regarding the Sports Complex Master Plan, council member Josh Collett was recommended to serve on the town’s IGA working group with Grand Canyon School. Council member Andrew Aldaz remains a member-at-large in the group. Aldaz proposed making all communication materials regarding the plan available in Spanish as well as English, along with including students in the planning project when possible. Along with other council members, he proposed making a regulation-sized track a requirement, since Grand Canyon School has long excelled in that sport.

The town needs citizens willing to sit on the Planning and Zoning Commission. There is currently one vacancy, and another is likely pending, as one member plans to retire in the near future. Hendrix expressed the need for different municipal jurisdictions to participate, especially since technical aspects of the commission’s work requires a certain skillset. Anyone interested in serving on the Planning and Zoning Commission can download an application on the town’s website and turn it in to Town Hall.